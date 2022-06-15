Baseball meets dairy: celebrate agriculture with the Watertown Rapids

Come for the cheese curd, stay for the fun. This Saturday is the Watertown Rapids baseball team’s annual Agriculture Night. Emily Griffin tells us what’s planned.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “All right, on Saturday night we have Agriculture Night here at the Watertown Rapids,” Jefferson County Agriculture Coordinator Jay Matteson said. “It’s going to be the biggest celebration of dairy month here in the north country.

Agriculture meets baseball at the Alex T. Duffy fairgrounds this weekend. Centered around the ballgame, there will also be special guests and activities to celebrate farmers.

“We’re going to have a kids’ zone set up, all kinds of things for kids to do,” Matteson said, “and we’re going to feature Riley Dixon, who was a player for the Los Angeles Rams, but actually got his start here in Syracuse.”

And forget about the hotdogs and nachos, this game is all about the dairy.

“HP Hood and Great Lakes Cheese are providing products for our contests so we’re going to have a cheese curd eating contest,” Matteson said. “We’ve just had great support from the ag community for this.”

Rapids players come from near and far. Some are excited to see what rural living is all about.

“I’m from Suffolk, Virginia, kind of near Virginia Beach, obviously a beachy area, a lot different from here rural, farms,” Clay Grady said.

“Just come out, come support, we love to see you,” pitcher Spencer Brown said. “We have a lot of fun. We hope you do too. Go, Rapids.”

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the first 300 people will get a free T-shirt. The game itself starts at 6:30 p.m. and finishes with fireworks provided by Watertown Pride.

