Advertisement

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen before the start of a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

Fauci, who also is chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is experiencing mild symptoms. He got the positive result on a rapid antigen test, and he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
Brittney Snyder
Troopers search for missing Ogdensburg woman
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers endorse COVID-19 shots for children under 5
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired