Feeling like mid-July for a couple days

By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - The day is starting out comfortable, but temperatures will climb and the dew point will, too. That means it’s going to be hot and humid.

It will be partly sunny this morning with hazy sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It won’t be cooling off much overnight. Lows will be close to 70.

Rain will be off and on Thursday morning. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and could be severe with hail and high winds. Highs will again be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny and 65 on Saturday.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will both be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. It will be around 70 on Monday and in the upper 70 on Tuesday.

