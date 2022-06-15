Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - As gas prices continue to break records, some north country fire departments have had to make tough calls.

Refueling fire engines may be the first thing to spring to mind, but they are just one of the many ways that the Brownville Fire Department has felt the effects of soaring gas prices.

Members still rely on an older, gasoline-powered system for their Jaws of Life.

Chief Ryan McIntosh says they’d like to use the money spent on growing fuel costs to replace it with a newer electric model among other equipment upgrades.

“Everything is up, putting over our budget. Some better tools or anything we could enhance performance with is going to be lacking this year,” he said.

For volunteer firefighters, who are expected to use their own vehicles on the job, expenses are growing by the day.

“They’re still putting $5 a gallon of gas in their vehicle to come help other people,” said McIntosh.

At the North Pole Fire Department, Chief Joe Wargo fears that soaring costs may bar volunteers from responding to some incidents.

“They may have an empty tank of gas sitting at home and couldn’t afford to put gas in their vehicle to respond,” he said.

Despite the struggles, Wargo says the department will always look out for its community.

“The people in this department are incredibly good-hearted people and very dedicated volunteers and understand the word sacrifice and what it means,” he said.

