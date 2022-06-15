Fort Drum soldiers receive key to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Handing over the key to Lowville to a group at Fort Drum which is constantly volunteering in the village.

Officials with the Lowville American Legion thanked Fort Drum’s 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

For more than 7 years, soldiers from that unit have done things in the village like hang up American flags, help out at the Cream Cheese Festival and place flags on the graves of veterans.

“I guess that our veterans that are out there besides serving our country and protecting us are always here whenever we want help or a need arises,” said Lowville Mayor Joe Beagle.

“The military is a reflection of the United States population. So, whenever we can do anything for the community, it’s always a good thing,” said CSM Gary Williams, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Beagle says with the key to Lowville, the soldiers are now officially part of the village.

