Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, 24, formerly of Canton

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WWNY) - Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain, age 24, passed unexpectedly at his home in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 10, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1997 to Vanessa and Josh Fry.

He was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Gage had many passions that brought joy to his life. He was passionate about carpentry, being outside, camping, bonfires, video games, music, traveling, and tag. Gage also had a deep love for animals, especially for his “man’s best friend”, Thunder.

Gage was thoughtful, generous, and dedicated to the people he loved and anyone that he encountered. He was a lover. He never went a day without reminding those that he loved, how much he truly loved them. Above all, he was a protector at heart, a shield to those who needed him, most importantly for his sisters. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his loved ones. Gage could light up a room with his infectious smile and his innate ability to make anyone laugh. His charisma could persuade you to buy your own shoes.

Gage was a true family man. His kids were his everything. He was a hard working man, and an even harder working father.

He is survived by his mom, Vanessa Fry; step dad, Josh Fry; fiancé, Shawnnae Rhein; his sons, Myles Mustain & Cameron Rhein; daughter, Sophie Rhein; his sisters, Ashley Dusharm, Joyce Mustain, and Tawnie Mustain; his cousin, Mazuq Moore, his niece, Emberaelynn Dusharm; his nephew, Dean Dusharm; his uncle and aunt, Matt and Donna Fry; Misty Poppleton, Christy Newsome, and Michael Schaeffer; his step grandparents, Janet and James Campbell; and many other friends and family not mentioned that he loved and that loved him in return.

He will forever be missed, and his memory will carry on in all of our hearts.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to his family to help with any costs involved. The family will also be putting together a college fund for his son, Myles.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm followed by his funeral service at 5:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com Arrangements for Gage Lonnie Michael Mustain are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

