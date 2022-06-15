Get ready for next month’s Louisville Turtle Trot

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a run next month to help the Louisville Fire Department.

Organizer Jerry Manor says last year’s Louisville Turtle Trot allowed the department to buy an industrial washer for turnout gear and jacks that help extricate people after a crash.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at Whalen Park in Louisville.

It’s a 3.4-mile walk/run along the St. Lawrence River. After the event there will be food, kids’ activities, and a silent auction.

People can register at runsignup.com. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.