Advertisement

Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Route 342, Calcium, NY.

Following services, family and friends are invited for a luncheon in his honor at the Black River American Legion 113 E. Dexter Street, Black River, NY.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Handing over the key to Lowville to a group at Fort Drum which is constantly volunteering in...
Fort Drum soldiers receive key to Lowville
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
Susan E. Hunter,72, of Dexter, passed away peacefully June 15, 2022, under the care of Hospice...
Susan E. Hunter, 72, of Dexter
Nelta M. Halford, age 90, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 15, 2022 at United Helpers Nursing...
Nelta M. Halford, 90, of Gouverneur
Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully on June 12, to the sound of...
Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor

Obituaries

H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville
H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville
Vicki L Steel, 63, of Superior St peaceful passed away at home surrounded by family on Tues...
Vicki L Steel, 63, of Watertown
Massena has been awarded $10 million from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Virtual tours offered of Massena revitalization projects
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County