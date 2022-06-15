CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Route 342, Calcium, NY.

Following services, family and friends are invited for a luncheon in his honor at the Black River American Legion 113 E. Dexter Street, Black River, NY.

