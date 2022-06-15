H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville (Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - H. Edward Chamberlain, 84, of Brownville, passed away June 8, 2022 in Templeton, CA.

Ed was born July 9, 1937, in Ithaca, NY, son of H. Edward, Sr. and Blanche (Keller) Chamberlain. He graduated from Groton High School and received a BA degree in marketing from Kansas University. Ed served in the United States Army from 1960-1962, being honorably discharged. On July 2, 1960, he married Patricia J. Seyfried at the First Presbyterian Church in Cortland, NY. The couple came to the area in 1969.

Ed was an accountant for Resco Equipment and Supply Company on Bradley Street in Watertown. In 1982, he opened Seaway Rental Corp. in Watertown, where he worked with is sons, Paul and John, selling them the business in January of 2011.Between 1991-1995, he owned and operated Chamberlain Rental in Syracuse, NY. He was a member and former trustee of the First United Methodist Church, Watertown, New York.

Ed enjoyed following his grandchildren in their sports. He loved sports, traveling, family gatherings and listening to music.

Surviving are four sons, Paul E. (Cristina), Watertown, NY, Thomas S. (Laurie), Mt. Vernon, NH, John M. (Carolyn), Brownville, NY, Lee A. (Alexandra), Templeton, CA, two daughters, Lori A. (John) Agoglia, Alexandria, VA, Susan R. (Michael) Kwak, Lacona, NY, twenty- one grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three sisters, Mary (Keith) Hill, Lindale, TX, Ruth (Richard) Honour, Kenmore, WA, Linda Miller, San Antonio, TX, several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife of forty-nine years, Patricia, his parents, a sister, Joan Denton, and brothers-in-law Frank Denton and Tom Miller.

Calling hours will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 3-6 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church at 1 pm with Rev. Ann Canfield officiating. Burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY on Monday June 27, 2022 at 11 am.

Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 236 Mullin Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

