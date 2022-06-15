Advertisement

Massena to offer virtual tours of revitalization projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena is getting closer to a final list of downtown revitalization projects.

The village hosted its fifth meeting on how to use its $10 million state grant.

The local planning committee has been hosting monthly meetings to gauge public interest in proposed projects.

At Tuesday’s meeting, updated concept images and schematics were shown, along with revised price tags for each project.

If you want to get a look at the projects, virtual tours will be available on Massena’s DRI website from Wednesday through June 20.

“You’ll be able to select a location of any proposed project and pull up additional information about that proposed project,” said Sarah Stark Hesse, M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying.

The final meeting will be held next Monday at 3 p.m. The public will be able to vote on the final list of projects.

