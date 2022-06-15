Advertisement

Morning Checkup: CNA Training Program

Morning Checkup: CNA Training Program
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center can train you to be a certified nursing assistant.

CNA Justyne Mynch talked about a nurse aide training program Samaritan offers.

Watch the video for her interview during the Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Samaritan offers six-week in-house paid training and a $500 bonus when they’ve been on the job for six months.

People who complete the program are guaranteed a job at Samaritan, which also pays for the certification test they need to take.

All you need is a high school diploma.

Orientation is July 11 and the program starts July 18.

You can sign up and find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cna. You can also call 315-785-4254.

