Morning Checkup: CNA Training Program
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center can train you to be a certified nursing assistant.
CNA Justyne Mynch talked about a nurse aide training program Samaritan offers.
Watch the video for her interview during the Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Samaritan offers six-week in-house paid training and a $500 bonus when they’ve been on the job for six months.
People who complete the program are guaranteed a job at Samaritan, which also pays for the certification test they need to take.
All you need is a high school diploma.
Orientation is July 11 and the program starts July 18.
You can sign up and find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cna. You can also call 315-785-4254.
