Published: Jun. 15, 2022
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Susan E. Hunter,72, of Dexter, passed away peacefully June 15, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by her family.

Sue was born January 3, 1950 in Watertown, daughter of Edward and Alice (Beck) Rivers. She graduated from Watertown High School. On October 19, 1968 she married David H. Fults at Holy Family Church. Mr. Fults died March 28, 2002. On August 26, 2012 she married Peter D. Hunter at the home of her son, David.

Sue was a homemaker when her children were young. She then worked at various jobs, most recently she was working with Seniors Helping Seniors as a home health aide. In her free time Sue enjoyed spending winters in Florida and most importantly she loved spending her time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, David (Stacey) Fults, Walnut Hill, Il., a daughter, Sarah (Leo) White, Mechanicsville, NY, four grandchildren, Allie and Jacob Fults and Zachary and Mackenzie White, five brothers, Ed (Donna), Glendale, Az, John (Cathy), Fulton, NY, Patrick, Watertown, Barry, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Michael, Watertown, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister Carol Hatch.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A special thank you to Hospice of Jefferson County for your care and guidance during her final hours, specifically Andrea and Jennifer. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

