Suspicious fire destroys playground in Norfolk

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A fire that destroyed a St. Lawrence County playground is suspicious, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The playground off Route 56 in the town of Norfolk, which features a wooden ship, caught fire Tuesday at approximately 4:40 p.m., police said.

According to police, firefighters and a rescue crew were called to the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The ship and the area surrounding it are charred and are now fenced off.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but police said the fire is suspicious.

Police are asking the public to call them at 315-384-4200 if they have information about the blaze or pictures and video of the fire.

The playground off Route 56 in the town of Norfolk, which features a wooden ship, caught fire Tuesday at approximately 4:45 p.m., police said.(Norfolk Police Patrolman Logan Chilton)
The playground off Route 56 in the town of Norfolk, which features a wooden ship, caught fire Tuesday at approximately 4:45 p.m., police said.(Norfolk Police Patrolman Logan Chilton)

