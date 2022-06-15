Advertisement

Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Terese Mooney Smith, 81, of Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully on June 12, to the sound of one of her favorite things, music.

Terese was born on January 14, 1941, in Syracuse, NY the daughter of Charles Rial and Alice Gannon Mooney.  She attended Saint John Catholic school.  She graduated from LeMoyne College after studying History and Sociology.  She received her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Oswego State University.

She married her forever boyfriend Michael on August 28, 1965, in Syracuse, NY.

Terese was a kindergarten teacher in Syracuse and the South Lewis school districts.  She also spent several years as a substitute teacher in Carthage, and Immaculate Heart Central schools.  She enjoyed working with children of all ages and was a gifted and talented teacher.

She loved music, laughter, a good meal that she didn’t have to prepare, reading, a clean house, drawing, stylish clothing, good hair days, dancing, occasionally eating an entire pie, and turning the heat up as high as she wanted no matter the cost.  She was funny, charming, and always madly in love with her husband. She adored the Smith family and was grateful for the loving relationships she shared with the second family she gained through her marriage.  Her husband Michael predeceased her.

Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen Smith Hirschey; Tracyanne Smith; and Meggan Smith LaVarnway; her sister Allie and brother-in-law Robert; and her beloved grandchildren, Evan Kelly Hirschey; Sinclaire Juliet Pelton; and Jude Michael LaVarnway; and several nieces and nephews.   She taught them all the power of laughter, the importance of good table manners, and that one must always turn the volume up and dance when a good song comes on.

She is reunited with the love of her life Michael, and it was her hope that when she got to heaven, she would be blessed with the unexpected ability to join him doing one of his favorite things, playing golf, without having to worry about wearing sunscreen, the stresses of daily life, or battling Parkinson’s disease.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 on Monday, June 20 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.  A memorial service will follow at 1 at the same location. A luncheon will follow at the American Legion, 209 Ambrose St, Sackets Harbor.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 425 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

