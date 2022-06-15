Advertisement

Thieves make off with 20 freight containers with gold and silver ore from Mexican port

Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of...
Authorities said thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers(shaunl via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The Mexican Employers Federation says thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets.

The head of the federation said Monday that the large-scale robbery last week was a sign of growing crime in Mexico.

The state of Colima, where Manzanillo is located, has not officially commented on the June 5 robbery.

Prosecutors and police in Colima have had a more pressing problem on their hands, with residents blocking roads to protest kidnapping and killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Fort Drum: “We greatly regret any part we may have inadvertently played” in Case Middle School scare
14-year-old charged for social media threats against Case Middle School
From the windows of the Pleasant Night Inn you can see a nearby park. During the summer months...
Change could come to West Carthage following the weekend’s incident with a Pleasant Night Inn resident
The Watertown Police Department is investigating a social media threat directed at Case Middle...
Social media post makes threat against Case Middle School, Police, FBI investigate
Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street in West Carthage
Pleasant Night Inn resident gets public lewdness charge, arrested twice Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Delegates agreed to launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the...
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
Police say a DoorDash driver shoot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
DoorDash driver shoots Chick-fil-A employee over milkshake
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
WWNY
Massena to offer virtual tours of revitalization projects
WWNY Helping retired soldiers deal with challenges