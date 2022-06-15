Veterans honor Old Glory on Flag Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As July 4, 1776, is known as the birthday of the nation, June 14 marks the birth of two symbols of American tradition and patriotism.

“The Army is celebrating its 247th birthday today,” Watertown American Legion Post 61 Commander Wayne Sibley said. “The flag is about 245.”

June 14 is a day to honor the creation of the nation’s flag. Originally proclaimed in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson, that day became a national holiday in 1949.

“It’s showing that we respect our Old Glory, our flag,” Legion publicity officer William Flynn said. “It represents throughout the world, freedom.”

“It’s a symbol of duty, honor, country, and respect for our veterans and our nation,” Sibley said.

The Watertown American Legion honored the flag Tuesday afternoon. The group hosted a flag retirement ceremony, disposing of a decommissioned stars and stripes with a proper sendoff.

Along with the ceremony on Tuesday evening, the veterans of Legion Post 61 shared their pride in Old Glory with the students of Sherman Street Elementary in Watertown

<William Flynn- Publicity Officer, American Legion Post 61>

“They understood by the end of the day the importance of respecting and honoring Old Glory,” Flynn said.

Each year Americans are encouraged to fly the flag to celebrate June 14, an order that Sibley says he’s proud to comply with.

“I believe just displaying the flag proudly,” he said, “and the right way to display the flag.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.