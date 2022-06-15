Advertisement

Vicki L Steel, 63, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L Steel, 63, of Superior St peaceful passed away at home surrounded by family on Tues evening June 7th, 2022 due to liver cancer.

She was born on April 23, 1959, the daughter of Joanne Mccleathan and was sister to Sue, Terri and John. She grew up mostly in the New Hampshire area with her family and step father Paul Elie.

She was married to Alan G Steel Sr for many years but ended in divorce. Together they had two wonderful children. A daughter Sarah J Steel and a son Alan G Steel Jr. Which both have families of their own that she loved to pieces. She spent most of her later years as a housewife.

Vicki enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandkids, listening to country music, watching tv shows with her family and socializing online. She had a second family on Facebook and pogo that she spent endless hours chatting and playing games with. She loved her flowers in the warm weather and her bratty dog Elmo.

Her smile, her laughter, her brightness, her love and support (even her stubbornness) will be missed but will live on in the memories and thoughts of all her loved ones. To know her was to love her.

As per her wishes there will not be any services.

A special thank you to hospice of Jefferson County for your care and guidance during her final hours. And to Cleveland Funeral Home for all the support and guidance after.

Online condolences may be made at Northcountrycremationservice.com.

