Virtual tours offered of Massena revitalization projects

Massena has been awarded $10 million from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - You can take a virtual tour of the projects that could happen in Massena as the village figures out how to invest $10 million in state funding.

The money is from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative or DRI.

There are 13 projects in the running and now you can go online to see them through June 20

Proposals include renovating the JJ Newberry Building to include apartments as well as retail and office space, creating a scenic river walk, and enhancing downtown with improved sidewalks and street lighting.

See all the projects and leave your feedback by going to massenadri.com.

