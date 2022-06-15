Advertisement

Watertown Pride 2022 kicks off Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Pride 2022 is coming up this weekend to celebrate the area’s LGBTQ community.

Hilary Avallone, who runs the Q Center for ACR Health, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to promote the event. Watch her interview above.

On Friday, things will kick off at 5 p.m. with a party in the Paddock Arcade and the Paddock Club on Public Square.

The Family Fun Pride Drag Show with Amber Skyy is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Savory Downtown, and the Late Night Pride Drag Show for adults is at 10:15 p.m. at the same location.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Pride flag will be raised at Watertown City Hall.

At noon, the Watertown Pride 2022 “Out in the Park” Color Run is at Thompson Park.

Fireworks will be set off at 10:15 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street.

A Tea Dance will be held at Garland City Beer Works at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For a full list of events, click here.

Watertown Pride supports the Q Center run by ACR Health.

