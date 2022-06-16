Alexandria Bay welcomes soldiers, families for Riverfest

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Riverfest is back and this year the festival for the soldiers of Fort Drum was bigger and better than ever according to event organizers.

The event, hosted each year in Alexandria Bay, is put on the Association of the United States Army and Fort Drum’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program.

The all-day street fest was missed the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers were excited to be able to put the event on this year as a way of giving back to the Fort Drum community. They said that more than 3,000 tickets were sold for this year’s event.

“The soldiers and their family members give up so much for us. So we just want to take a small part of the day to show them thank you, and we appreciate everything that they do,” said Michelle Winter, manager, Fort Drum MWR.

“I love giving my time, and I love seeing people smile whether they are soldiers or their family members,” said Michael Russell, AUSA organizer.

The soldiers say it means a lot to them to be a part of the north country community.

“I think it’s a good gesture. It gives soldiers enough time to spend time with their families and friends, and just give a good experience to soldiers,” said Specialist Alyssa Atweri.

Those in attendance were able to hop on Uncle Sam’s Boat Tours for a trip to Boldt Castle. The troops also got a chance to practice their ax throwing, get in a game of cornhole, and enjoy a BBQ lunch provided by AUSA.

“The buffet, definitely the buffet. I was a big fan of free food. Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, macaroni salad. All the fun stuff, it was just a regular old BBQ,” said Specialist Matthew Moore.

Many of the Fort Drum soldiers said that they have been looking forward to the festival for more than a year now, and were happy to be able to spend the day off base and in the community.

“Just hanging out with the platoon. Getting a chance to know some of the newer guys better,” said Specialist David Shropshire.

“For the new guys here, they haven’t explored the area around here. So this is a perfect reason to get out and explore what northern New York has to offer,” said Sergeant Marco Echevarria.

Many Alexandria Bay businesses and restaurants have been eagerly awaiting the return of Riverfest, and the return of Fort Drum soldiers and their families.

