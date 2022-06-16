Cheryl Bouchey, of Morristown

On June 15, 2022, Cheryl Bouchey, artist, master gardener, creative family baker, chef and someone who had one hell of a work ethic, passed away following a two-year struggle with cancer with her loving and devoted companion of 23 years, Dean Miller, by her side (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On June 15, 2022, Cheryl Bouchey, artist, master gardener, creative family baker, chef and someone who had one hell of a work ethic, passed away following a two-year struggle with cancer with her loving and devoted companion of 23 years, Dean Miller, by her side. Following her wishes, there will be no public services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Cheryl was born in 1960 in Roswell, New Mexico, to Willie Mae Collyer and Ellsworth A. Charlton. She grew up in Morristown and attended Morristown Central School; she worked most of her professional life at the former Mitel Company in Ogdensburg. For the past 12 years, she worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as a Sterile Processing Technician reluctantly leaving her position only because health dictated she do so.

For those fortunate enough to know Cheryl whether in work or family life, they would know a woman of character, compassion and never-ending love for her family. Even in the weakness of her last days, children and grandchildren were prepared their favorite dishes and treats, visitors at her home were welcomed with a smile, a kind word and an offer of food or drink. Her family is heartbroken to lose such a beautiful person and our love for her never-ending.

Cheryl is survived by her mother, Willie Mae Charlton (Morristown); companion, Dean Miller (Ogdensburg); son, Jason Bouchey (Ogdensburg); son and daughter-in-law, Colin and Melissa Bouchey (Ogdensburg); grandchildren, Shade, Samahni, Ellah, Echo, Eyra and Nicholas Bouchey; special by-proxy children, Eric Miller (Texas) and Stephanie (Andrew) Sherman (Red Mills). Cheryl is also survived by five sisters and two brothers: Rose (Steve) Bouchey, (Morristown); Ernestine Murphy (Morristown); Glenda (Dave) Jones (Ogdensburg); Donna (Rob) Hicks (Texas); Krista Charlton (Texas); Samuel (Kelly) Charlton (Heuvelton); and Brian (Patty) Charlton (Morristown). Additionally, she leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews – all of whom will miss her dearly.

Cheryl was predeceased by her father, Ellsworth A. Charlton in 2011 and her beloved pets Gus & Woodrow.

Contributions in Cheryl’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The family wishes to give special recognition to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley for their compassionate care of our beloved Cheryl. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

