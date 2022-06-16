Daniel L. Shambo, 62

The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a calling hour at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a calling hour at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A graveside service in Brookside Cemetery will follow the visitation. Family and friends are invited to a reception at United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 immediately following the committal.

Daniel passed away on Friday, June 10th. He was 62 years old.

Daniel was born on August 5th, 1959, in the town of Tylerville, a son to Lyda (Liscum) Shambo. Following his education, Daniel worked as a manufacturing engineer at several different companies, most recently U.S. Axle Inc.

He married Silvia Marica and settled in the town of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania.

Daniel found joy in many places in his life. An avid creator, Daniel loved woodworking and building things with his hands. He also enjoyed golfing and watching his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Daniel loved to spend time with his wife, Silvia, and his twin daughters, Isabella and Alexis, whom he loved more than life itself.

Daniel Shambo is survived by his wife, Silvia Shambo; his daughters, Isabella and Alexis Shambo; his mother, Lyda Shockley of Sackets Harbor; his brothers, Douglas C. of Minnesota, Dale J (Debra) of Watertown, David E. of Florida, Stephen E. (Christine) of Watertown, Robert “Les” (Renee) of Sackets Harbor; his sisters, Kimberly (Gene) Cone of Kentucky, Lyda A. of Sackets Harbor; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.