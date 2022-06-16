Advertisement

Daniel L. Shambo, 62

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a...
The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a calling hour at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The celebration of life for Daniel L. Shambo will start at 10:00am Saturday, June 18th with a calling hour at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A graveside service in Brookside Cemetery will follow the visitation. Family and friends are invited to a reception at United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685 immediately following the committal.

Daniel passed away on Friday, June 10th. He was 62 years old.

Daniel was born on August 5th, 1959, in the town of Tylerville, a son to Lyda (Liscum) Shambo. Following his education, Daniel worked as a manufacturing engineer at several different companies, most recently U.S. Axle Inc.

He married Silvia Marica and settled in the town of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania.

Daniel found joy in many places in his life. An avid creator, Daniel loved woodworking and building things with his hands. He also enjoyed golfing and watching his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, Daniel loved to spend time with his wife, Silvia, and his twin daughters, Isabella and Alexis, whom he loved more than life itself.

Daniel Shambo is survived by his wife, Silvia Shambo; his daughters, Isabella and Alexis Shambo; his mother, Lyda Shockley of Sackets Harbor; his brothers, Douglas C. of Minnesota, Dale J (Debra) of Watertown, David E. of Florida, Stephen E. (Christine) of Watertown, Robert “Les” (Renee) of Sackets Harbor; his sisters, Kimberly (Gene) Cone of Kentucky, Lyda A. of Sackets Harbor; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Linda M. Guyette, 71, of 221 Andrews Street, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022...
Linda M. Guyette, 71, of Massena
Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the...
Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, 65, of Gouverneur
Johnnie E. O’Bryant, 76, of Bay Street, Cape Vincent, passed away at home.
Johnnie E. O’Bryant, 76, of Cape Vincent
Gun laws
Poll: majority of NY voters approve of permits for semiauto rifles

Obituaries

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: William T. Field Drive in Watertown
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: combo exercises
Zoo New York to host 'Wine, Art & The Wild'
Zoo New York to host ‘Wine, Art & The Wild’
Forty-four teams lined up for the seventh annual Frank Caprara Golf Tournament at Highland...
Frank Caprara golf tournament deemed a success for another year
Scott McWharf sent us photos of a bull moose he spotted at Sevey’s Point near Childwold.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: wildlife, a dancing droid … & dads
Wake Up Weather
Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon