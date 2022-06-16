Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Officials in St. Lawrence County say emergency crews are heading to the Colton area because of reports that 2 kayakers need to be rescued.

It’s so busy in the county, that 7 News simply can’t get more information.

The reports about the kayakers came in during the height of the severe thunderstorms that swept through the area.

We’ll update this story if we get more information.

