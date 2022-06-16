Fitness with Jamie: combo exercises

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Combination exercises are great for getting the most bang for your buck, especially when people are extra busy during the summer.

Fitness expert Jamie Kalk puts together bicep curls, a bent-over row, and a lunge. She also combines a chest fly, lateral pullover, and something extra for the triceps.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

