Fort Covington man sentenced to prison for child porn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison after he confessed to possessing child pornography.

Officials say 56-year-old Shannon Macauley of Fort Covington was sentenced in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday to 189 months in prison.

Macauley admitted he possessed 614 photographs and 109 videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He had previously been convicted in state court of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and abusive sexual conduct of minors, including six counts of sodomy with victims under the age of 15.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Macauley to 15 years of supervised release to begin after he serves his prison term.

He will also be required to register to as a sex offender.

