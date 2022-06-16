Advertisement

Fort Covington man sentenced to prison for child porn

Court
Court
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison after he confessed to possessing child pornography.

Officials say 56-year-old Shannon Macauley of Fort Covington was sentenced in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday to 189 months in prison.

Macauley admitted he possessed 614 photographs and 109 videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He had previously been convicted in state court of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and abusive sexual conduct of minors, including six counts of sodomy with victims under the age of 15.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Macauley to 15 years of supervised release to begin after he serves his prison term.

He will also be required to register to as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown for 4th time
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book
The playground off Route 56 in the town of Norfolk, which features a wooden ship, caught fire...
Suspicious fire destroys playground in Norfolk

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
WWNY Fort Drum soldiers receive key to Lowville
WWNY Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
WWNY Brantley Gilbert to headline DPAO concert