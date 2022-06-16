Frank Caprara golf tournament deemed a success for another year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are many great golf tournaments held in the north country this time of the year.

One of the best set up shop Wednesday at Highland Meadows.

It was the seventh annual Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament for the benefit of the Sacred Heart Foundation.

The event was bigger and better than ever.

The golf tournament is named after the late Frank Caprara, a longtime supporter of the Sacred Heart Foundation.

The golf tournament was held for the second year in a row at Highland Meadows on Route 342. The golf club was happy to be a part of the event once again.

With a great setting and 44 teams taking part, Frank Caprara would be proud of the tournament named in his honor.

