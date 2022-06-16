Advertisement

Gladys Santiago, 68, of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Santiago, 68, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Gladys was born on April 22, 1954, in Puerto Rico to the late Jose & Elsie (Rivera) Santiago. She was primarily a homemaker. She is predeceased by her husband Gilberto, who died in 2015.

Gladys is survived by her children, a son, Jose Velez, Redwood, and a daughter, Madelyn Velez, of Watertown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences can be made in her memory online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

