Advertisement

Lewis County Humane Society receives $5K

The Lewis County Humane Society was presented a $5,000 check from Petco Love
The Lewis County Humane Society was presented a $5,000 check from Petco Love(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A national non-profit group has awarded $5,000 to a local animal shelter.

The Lewis County Humane Society received the money from Petco Love, which invests in the adoption of pets and animal welfare.

Amber Zehr, the humane society’s shelter manager says the money will be used to help control the local pet population.

“We do spay-neuter clinics every couple months to help with the stray cat population and stuff because it is really bad in this area, so we are hoping to host more clinics to help with that,” she said.

The money will also help train some dogs.

The check was presented Thursday at the Petco location in the town of Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown for 4th time
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices

Latest News

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy fills up his vehicle Thursday at the county gas facility on...
Sign of the times: Jefferson County budgets $$$ extra for gas
Donna McGregor
McGregor takes helm of St. Lawrence Health
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for tri-county region
EMS
Merger to give EMS crews more opportunity