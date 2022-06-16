Lewis County Humane Society receives $5K

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A national non-profit group has awarded $5,000 to a local animal shelter.

The Lewis County Humane Society received the money from Petco Love, which invests in the adoption of pets and animal welfare.

Amber Zehr, the humane society’s shelter manager says the money will be used to help control the local pet population.

“We do spay-neuter clinics every couple months to help with the stray cat population and stuff because it is really bad in this area, so we are hoping to host more clinics to help with that,” she said.

The money will also help train some dogs.

The check was presented Thursday at the Petco location in the town of Watertown.

