Linda M. Guyette, 71, of Massena

Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Guyette, 71, of 221 Andrews Street, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Massena Hospital.

Linda was born on October 9, 1950 in Helena, daughter of the late James G. and Nellie H. (Dumers) Green. She graduated from Massena Central School and from cosmetology school in Watertown.

She worked for many years as a hairdresser at the Boston Store, and then as a nurse’s aide at the Highland Nursing Home for over 30 years until her retirement.

Linda enjoyed watching TV and was an avid Lifetime Network fan. She loved her dog Duke and doing crossword puzzles. Having had two family members benefit from organ donation transplants, she was very proud to be and organ donor.

She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey (Terri) Guyette, and Nancy (Andy Monroe) Guyette, all of Massena; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kelsey, Jaden and Wyatt; two brothers, Paul Green of Watertown; and Donald (Mary Beth) Green of Massena; and her beloved dog Duke.

Besides her parents James and Nellie, Linda was predeceased by her sister-in-law Doris Green; and her nephew Mark Green.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, at 3:00 PM at the Louisville Fire Station on State Route 37.

Donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Louisville Fire Department.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Betty Burry, Rae Collins and her gals at the Highland.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

