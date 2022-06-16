Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One man just moved into an apartment in northwest Las Vegas, but after he moved in, he learned it was the site of a murder just a few months ago.

Luciano Peres was scouring the internet for a good deal on an apartment. With two other roommates, he found a three-bedroom unit starting at $1,600. They signed the lease and moved in on June 1.

“When I moved in, unloaded my stuff from the truck, many neighbors stopped me, ‘Oh, do you know what happened there? Do you want to move there?’” Peres said.

On move-in day, neighbors told him a young woman was murdered in that very same unit.

“I am feeling really, really frustrated. I never expected this,” Peres said.

When he went to management about it, Peres said he was told they had no obligation to inform him if he did not specifically ask.

Las Vegas real estate agent Megan Foley talked to KVVU about the state’s disclosure laws.

“Per Nevada law, we do not have to disclose if it was a homicide or a suicide. However, we would have to disclose if it was meth or any other chemical-related death,” Foley said.

Real estate attorney Elizabeth Ashley said there is more duty on the buyer’s part to investigate a property. She recommends checking with neighbors before moving in and asking them about what they like and dislike about living there.

Makisha Giles lives in the apartment unit directly under the unit where the woman was murdered. Giles was brought to tears bringing up what she and her husband heard the night her neighbor was murdered.

She said management never checked in on her, but officers did. They asked if they could see her unit since they believed bullet holes went through the floor.

“The way that the bullets were going down, they were going down right where my room is,” Giles said.

Police said they checked and found no bullets had made their way through. But told Giles she and her husband were lucky to be alive.

Giles said it was important to her to let her new neighbor know about the incident.

“I don’t think you should just move a person into an apartment complex with them not knowing or aware of a situation like that,” she said.

For the state’s legal requirements for any sale, lease, or rental, you can visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.