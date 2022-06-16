Advertisement

McGregor takes helm of St. Lawrence Health

Donna McGregor
Donna McGregor(WWNY)
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Donna McGregor has taken over as president of St. Lawrence Health, which runs Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals.

McGregor joined SLH two years ago as chief financial officer.

A news release states that in the coming months and years, McGregor will focus on expanding the system’s workforce through collaboration and education, continue to partner with north country colleges and universities, and further expand clinical and operational collaborations with Rochester Regional Health, the system’s parent company.

McGregor succeeds David Acker, who retired.

