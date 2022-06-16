Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, 65, of Gouverneur

Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Michael “Mike” A. Sweeney, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. His graveside service will be held in Fullerville Cemetery on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge beginning at 1:00 p.m. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Michael was born on March 29, 1957 in Carthage to the late Daniel L. and Nancy J. (Kempney) Sweeney. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1975 and married Robin A. Reynolds on September 22, 1979 at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur officiated by Father Kelley.

Mike began his working career as a teenager as a mechanic for his father’s business, D.L. Sweeney. He then partnered with his brothers, forming TMT Contractors before forming his own company, Upstate Trucking, hauling heavy construction equipment for over 20 years. He also worked in the Zinc mine in Fowler and retired from Fort Drum as a heavy diesel mechanic, working on military equipment.

Mike was always willing to help people out and was just a phone call away when you needed him. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and enjoyed camping, canning, preserving food, gardening and home cooking. He was a MOPAR enthusiast who loved his 1968 Dodge Charger. He was a long-time member of the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department.

Michael is survived by his wife, Robin Sweeney, 3 sons, Jared and Melanie Sweeney of Pulaski, Nathan and Melissa Sweeney of Fowler, and Shawn Sweeney of Ogdensburg, 6 siblings, Daniel and Margaret Sweeney, Delores “Sue” and Doug Martin, Timothy and Jeanne Sweeney, Thomas Sweeney, Patricia “Patty” and Alan Taub, and Mary Davis, and 7 grandchildren, Keagan, Ellie, Wes, Brynlee, Otis, Natalie, and Harrison. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Michael’s family wants to share a warm thank you to the staff of Gouverneur Hospital for their excellent care of him during his stay there.

Donations may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642.

