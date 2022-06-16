Advertisement

Nancy J. Demo, 87, of Hannawa Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Nancy J. Demo, 87, a resident of Underhill Drive, Hannawa Falls, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Demo passed away early Thursday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Nancy J. Demo

