Peter L. Hyde, 92, of Fishers Landing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Peter L. Hyde, 92, passed away at his residence Sunday, June 12th, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Peter was born December 2nd, 1929, in Watertown, the son of George and Norma Lawrence Hyde. He graduated from Watertown Schools and attended Potsdam College.

He enlisted in the Air Force July 13th, 1951, and was honorably discharged July 12th, 1955.

On March 24th, 1951, he married the former Sally Clark in Watertown.

Peter worked for many years as an Engineer for IBM Corporation, where he and his wife lived in Poughkeepsie and Binghamton. While working for IBM, he also lived in France for 3 years.

Peter and Sally owned Orient Island off of Fishers Landing for many years.

He was an avid boater, loved traveling with his wife, and enjoyed fixing things from electrical to computer problems. Peter also had his pilot’s license and was a jack of all trades. If he couldn’t fix something, he would go out and learn how to fix it.

Surviving besides his wife Sally, are four children, Roger (Matilda) of Florida, Alan (Venida) of North Carolina, Nancy of Clayton, and Elizabeth of Connecticut; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

One brother, Roger (Pooh), of Watertown predeceased him.

Donations can be made to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624, or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

There will be a Celebration of Life in September at a time and place to be announced.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.