Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown for 4th time
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska

Latest News

Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure and rescue kitten from storm drain
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’