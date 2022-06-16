Advertisement

Poll: majority of NY voters approve of permits for semiauto rifles

Gun laws
Gun laws(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Most New York voters approve of recent laws involving gun safety and abortion protections.

A poll by Siena College shows that more than three-quarters of voters say a new law requiring a permit to buy a semiautomatic rifle will be good for New York. The law says purchasers must be at least 21, pass a background check, and take a safety course.

Among those who approve at 67% of Republicans and 73% of gun owners.

By a smaller 58-24% margin, voters say outlawing body armor for non-law enforcement will be good for the state.

Nearly 80 percent hope the U.S. Supreme Court does not overturn a decades-old law that requires a license to carry a concealed handgun.

Voters’ views about guns may be driven by how they view crime. Ninety-two percent say crime is a serious problem across the state, with 63% saying it’s very serious. Six in ten say they are concerned they could be a victim of a crime.

When it comes to abortion protections, 63% say that the recently passed law enhancing legal protections for those seeking or performing abortions in New York is a good idea. That includes a majority of voters from every region, gender, religion, and age group, as well as Democrats and independents. A 44% plurality of Republicans also think it will be good for the state.

Along the same lines, 60% of New Yorkers want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade and throw out the Mississippi law that’s challenging it. Twenty-four percent want the court to overturn Roe.

