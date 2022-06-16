Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: wildlife, a dancing droid … & dads

Advertisement

Pics of the Week: wildlife, a dancing droid … & dads

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We start this edition with animal sightings.

A bull moose was seen at Sevey’s Point near Childwold, sent in by Scott McWharf. It’s pretty rare to see one and even rarer to get great pics.

Wade Sanford got an aesthetic shot of a deer on the Dry Hill skyline.

Sharon Dafoe was on fire with all the pics she sent in this week. In Richville she saw a blue heron, a sassy deer, a mossy turtle laying eggs, and a camera-shy snapper. Thanks for sharin’, Sharon.

Something you don’t see every day is R2-D2 sharing a dance with Todoroki from My Hero Academia at Watertown’s Nococon. In costume getting jiggy with it is Arric Glenn.

And as Father’s Day is approaching the 7 News morning crew sent in some pics as well to say “thank you” to the dads in our lives.

Here’s me and my dad, Ron, through the years. He’s not only a great dad, but now an amazing papa as well.

Our director, Scott, shared a pic with his dad, John.

There’s Makenzie and her dad, Jeff.

And Beth is with her dad, Ron, her daughter, Bria, and grandbaby Scarlett.

We also give a special shoutout to Beth’s son-in-law, Shane, celebrating his first Father’s Day.

Be sure to share your Father’s Day pics through Send It To 7 -- and happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.

You can check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

