Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Unsettled weather today
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - It will be warm and humid this morning, this afternoon, and into tonight.

Rain showers will move through this morning, with maybe a thunderstorm or two.

That round of rain ends, and we have a break until around 3 p.m. when more thunderstorms could rumble through. Those storms could bring hail, torrential downpours, and heavy winds.

It will be rain-free for most of the overnight hours. It stays humid with lows in the mid-60s.

Overall, it will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front Friday will knock humidity and temperatures back. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. We could see a bit of rain after 5 p.m.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Father’s Day will be sunny and 68.

It will be partly sunny and 70 on Monday.

Summer arrives on Tuesday. It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

