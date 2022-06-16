Advertisement

Sign of the times: Jefferson County budgets $$$ extra for gas

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy fills up his vehicle Thursday at the county gas facility on...
A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy fills up his vehicle Thursday at the county gas facility on Route 12E, Town of Pamelia.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You think you’re spending more on gas?

Jefferson County is poised to budget an additional $873,000, the majority of that a reflection of higher gas prices.

The county highway department gas budget would go up by $495,000; the sheriff’s office, by $50,000; the airport, $30,000. Those are the three county departments with the biggest fleets of vehicles.

Much of the money is coming from the county’s savings, but $200,000 of it is going to pay for increased gas and utility costs at the county transfer station, which will be paid for by extra money the county is making at the transfer station.

When you set aside the extra money for the county’s transfer station, you’re left with an increased cost of $673,000. Of that, $579,000 is increased gas cost. The remainder is increased cost for other utilities.

County administrator Robert Hagemann says they weren’t surprised by the price of gas going up; the steepness of the increase “does surprise us,” he said.

Next week, the county legislature’s General Services Committee will be asked to approve the extra money. The full legislature will then take up the increase at its July 5 meeting.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Elvin Nieves
Already in trouble in West Carthage, man arrested for public lewdness in Watertown for 4th time
Melisa Schonfield holds a copy of her book "Bitter or Better."
From trying to hire a hitman to writing a book
Stephen Jellie
Jellie turns down job offer in Alaska
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices

Latest News

The Lewis County Humane Society was presented a $5,000 check from Petco Love
Lewis County Humane Society receives $5K
Donna McGregor
McGregor takes helm of St. Lawrence Health
Tornado Watch
Tornado watch issued for tri-county region
EMS
Merger to give EMS crews more opportunity