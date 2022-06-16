West Carthage holding community meeting about motel’s problem residents

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A community meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in West Carthage as residents look for solutions to the problems stemming from people living at a local motel in the village.

It revolves around who is staying at Pleasant Night Inn.

Sometimes registered sex offenders are put up there and that worries the village mayor because the motel is close to a village park and playground.

While there’s no state law to prohibit that, Mayor Scott Burto believes Jefferson County can put a stop to it by changing its policy with the county’s Department of Social Services.

Then there are other residents who are not sex offenders but still have a background that could raise red flags.

A case in point is the arrest of 30-year-old Elvin Nieves, who lived at the motel.

He allegedly exposed and touched himself in front of 2 young girls at the playground. According to police, he has a history of public lewdness arrests.

Burto says a background check may have prevented the man from being housed near where kids play.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the pavilion at Getman Park rain or shine.

