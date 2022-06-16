Advertisement

Zoo New York to host ‘Wine, Art & The Wild’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park is hosting a new event this weekend.

Executive director Larry Sorel and events coordinator Kristina Friel talked about Wine, Art & The Wild on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

There will be wine tasting from local wineries and live demonstrations from artists from the Fibonacci Art Gallery in Watertown.

It’s at the zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

Tickets are available for $20 at the door or via zoonewyork.org. Designated driver tickets will be available at the door for $10.

