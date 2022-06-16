Zoo New York to host ‘Wine, Art & The Wild’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park is hosting a new event this weekend.

Executive director Larry Sorel and events coordinator Kristina Friel talked about Wine, Art & The Wild on 7 News This Morning.

There will be wine tasting from local wineries and live demonstrations from artists from the Fibonacci Art Gallery in Watertown.

It’s at the zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18

Tickets are available for $20 at the door or via zoonewyork.org. Designated driver tickets will be available at the door for $10.

