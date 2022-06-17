7News All Stars Recognized

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

After a two-year hiatus, 7 News and Hilton Garden Inn sponsored the All Star Reception, on Thursday, June 9. This year end celebration is a great way to honor over 120 Student All Stars from four disciplines: Athletics, Academics, Arts and our latest discipline, Career-Tech. This is the third year Arconic has sponsored the Career-Tech All Star and we interviewed 22 students, featuring their hands on skills and career ambitions.

The reception was attended by about 250 people. Mel Busler from WWNYTV was emcee, and he also introduced the Athletes of the Week and helped the sponsor Watertown Savings Bank, present the check to the scholarship winner. Diane Rutherford then spoke about all the great Academic All Stars and presented the scholarship check from the sponsor, AAMCO. Craig Thornton introduced the Arts All Stars, all thirty-one interviews we conducted in person this year, featuring artists’ work. The Arts All Star sponsor is Waite Toyota. Makenzie Piatt, morning anchor introduced the Career-Tech All Stars. The Career-Tech All Star is sponsored by Arconic.

The full list of Scholarship winners is:

Career-Tech All Star – Payen Ashley – Madrid Waddington

Athlete of the Week – Callie LaFontaine – Lyme Central School

Arts All Star – Samuel Redden – Belleville-Henderson

Academic All Star – Isabella Doyle – Heuvelton

7News and the All-star sponsors are very proud of this program that highlights the talents of North Country high school students.

Thanks again to Hilton Garden Inn for Sponsoring the Reception and to the programs overall sponsor CHJC!

*Scholarship winners are selected randomly and anonymously.

Video courtesy of Trevor Payant

