Beaver River diver to take talents to next level

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Emma Dicob of Beaver River cemented her spot as one of the best divers ever to come out of this area. That’s has paid off with her heading to the next level.

Dicob put pen to paper Thursday as she committed to Division II Roberts Wesleyan as part of the swim team in diving.

She won two Frontier League titles, two Section III titles along with competing in the states twice.

Beaver River coach Anne Davis says it’s more than just her skills on the board.

Beaver River does not have a diving board, so Lowville coach Marcia Kenealy made her facility available to Emma.

Dicob will be a trail blazer at Roberts Wesleyan, becoming the first female diver ever in program history.

She’s been a joy to watch on the board. She’ll do well at the next level.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.