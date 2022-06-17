Advertisement

Becoming mostly sunny and less humid

Just a very tiny chance of rain
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Friday starts warm and humid, but it should turn out to be a comfortable day.

It will become mostly sunny. There’s a small chance of a late-afternoon shower. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It stays mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Father’s Day will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It stays sunny for Monday. Highs will be around 70.

Tuesday is the first day of summer and we start the return to summer-like temperatures. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and 80 – or close to it – on Wednesday and Thursday.

