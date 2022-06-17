Advertisement

Changes in cow care over the decades

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June is National Dairy Month. Local veterinarian, Dr. Melanie Parker-Geurtsen of Cowcalls, is marking the occasion by talking about the changes she has seen in how cows are cared for.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above.

In the last three decades, Dr. Parker says she has seen numerous improvements in cow care in terms of comfort, ventilation, and nutrition.

WWNY
