Clayton wins national contest

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Clayton tops the list in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

The contest, which relied on online voting, named the top 10 communities on Friday. Clayton came in at number 1.

“Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to these small towns, each with a population of fewer than 25,000 people. What each lacks in size it makes up for in culture – museums, art galleries, performing arts, and plenty of events,” the contest announced.

Clayton was recognized for its history, museums, events, and exhibits.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Clayton, New York Mariposa, California Collingswood, New Jersey Ocean Springs, Mississippi Haddonfield, New Jersey Staunton, Virginia Solvang, California Eureka Springs, Arkansas Sedona, Arizona Saratoga Springs, New York

There’s no other prize for Clayton other than the bragging rights of being number 1.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.