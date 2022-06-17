Advertisement

Cleanup, power restoration underway in St. Lawrence County

A big cleanup effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday's powerful...
A big cleanup effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday's powerful storms.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A big cleanup and power restoration effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday’s powerful storms.

Thunderstorms and strong wind gusts brought down trees and power lines, damaged homes, and kept emergency responders working throughout the night.

County Fire and Emergency Management Director Matt Denner said that between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to 415 calls.

An “all call” was put out for the county to staff all fire and rescue stations. That was rescinded at around 8:30 p.m.

“By them manning their stations, we can just call the station on the radio and say, ‘Hey, look, we have another call for you,’ and for us to get the call to them within five seconds versus 30 seconds,” said Denner.

National Grid crews were also busy restoring electricity on Friday.

According to the utility’s power outage map, more than 3,500 customers in St. Lawrence County were waiting to have service restored.

National Grid expected everyone to have their lights back on by 10 p.m. Friday.

At the height of the storm, nearly 9,000 customers in the county had lost power.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo submitted by Les Dollinger shows the storm downed a tree in Redwood
Tornado watch, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north country
CWT Farms joined state, county and town of Watertown officials for a groundbreaking ceremony...
Egg hatchery breaks ground for $16M facility in Jefferson County
Police lights
Emergency crews called to rescue kayakers during storm
A falling tree made a gaping hole in this Hannawa Falls home during a thunderstorm Thursday...
Severe storms sweep through, ravage St. Lawrence County
Fire truck
Fire departments make tough calls due to high gas prices

Latest News

Benji Reed
Utica man charged in Watertown shooting incident
Ogdensburg Free Academy
OFA student accused of threatening school, staff
Scholarship winners were announced on June 9 at a Reception at Hilton Garden Inn.
7News All Stars Recognized
7News All Stars - Reception