Cleanup, power restoration underway in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A big cleanup and power restoration effort is underway in St. Lawrence County in the wake of Thursday’s powerful storms.

Thunderstorms and strong wind gusts brought down trees and power lines, damaged homes, and kept emergency responders working throughout the night.

County Fire and Emergency Management Director Matt Denner said that between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to 415 calls.

An “all call” was put out for the county to staff all fire and rescue stations. That was rescinded at around 8:30 p.m.

“By them manning their stations, we can just call the station on the radio and say, ‘Hey, look, we have another call for you,’ and for us to get the call to them within five seconds versus 30 seconds,” said Denner.

National Grid crews were also busy restoring electricity on Friday.

According to the utility’s power outage map, more than 3,500 customers in St. Lawrence County were waiting to have service restored.

National Grid expected everyone to have their lights back on by 10 p.m. Friday.

At the height of the storm, nearly 9,000 customers in the county had lost power.

