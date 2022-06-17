Clyde “Ike”A. LaDuc, 88, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Clyde “Ike”A. LaDuc, 88, of Jay St., Harrisville, passed away on June 3, 2022 at Wuesthoff Brevard Hospice House, in Rockledge, Brevard County, Florida.

Born February 16, 1934 in Harrisville, NY, a son of Philius and Charlotte (Gazin) LaDuc, he was a 1951 graduate of Harrisville High School, and later from a trade school in Boston, MA where he became a certified machinist.

A veteran, Ike served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1955 until 1956.

He married Jean Davey (Dargiewicz) on October 1, 1983 at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with the Rev. Msgr. Thomas Robillard, then Pastor, officiating.

Prior to his US Army service, Ike worked at Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation at Benson Mines in Star Lake, NY. After his Army service, he went to work as a machinist for Viking Cives in Harrisville, where they manufactured and fabricated snowplows, bridge support systems and many other heavy-duty products primarily used in the snowplowing industry. He retired from there in 1996 after 25 years of service.

Clyde was a life-long communicant of St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville and had also been a member of it’s Knight of Columbus. Throughout his life he liked hunting and spending time at his family’s hunting camp. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife.

Surviving besides his loving wife, Jean, is his brother, Stephen LaDuc, of Harrisville, and two sisters, Mary Bond, Harrisville, and Anne Safe, Angola, NY, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Francis, Carroll, Frederick and Dennis LaDuc, and a sister, Phyllis Carroll.

Family and friends are invited to Ike’s funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville.

Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Condolences and full obituary at www.scanlonfuneral.com

