Dale Dishaw, 57, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dale Dishaw age 57 of North Racquette River Road Passed away on Tuesday June 14, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Upstate Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.

Dale was born on March 22, 1965 he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Reynolds) Dishaw.

Calling hours will be held on Monday June 20th from 4-7pm at the Phillips Memorial Home 64, Andrews Street Massena. A mass of Christian Burial will be Held on Tuesday June 21 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Massena, the Reverend Jack Downs officiating. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery immediately following.

Dale was a kind and gentle soul, He loved all types of music and going to as many concerts as he could. Dale loved spending time with his brothers and sister hanging out at the Massena Rescue Squad. He enjoyed his daily morning television shows, especially watching the Price is Right. He genuinely loved people and always had a nice thing to say to them. He loved watching the New York Yankees with his brother Stephen. He also loved watching Hockey and Basket Ball. He will be missed.

Dale is survived by three brothers. Joseph and Kimberly Dishaw of Massena; Michael and Shelia Dishaw of Massena and Stephen Dishaw of Massena. Dale was predeceased by one sister Cheryl Dishaw (Poe). He was also predeceased by his close friend and care giver Jack Treptow.

In Lieu of flowers donation can be made in his name to the following organizations: Massena Rescue Squad 341 East Orvis Street Massena, NY 13662; The New York Special Olympics 94 New Karner Road Suite 208 Albany, NY 12203 and the St. Peters Outreach Ministry Inc. 128 Main Street Massena, NY 13662.

