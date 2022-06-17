Date announced for annual Concert in the Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Organizers of Watertown’s annual Concert in the Park have announced the date for the popular event.

It’s scheduled for Thursday, June 30, at Thompson Park.

It starts with the Double Barrel Blues Band at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Orchestra of Northern New York at 8 p.m.

The orchestra will perform a patriotic salute to the nation and its veterans, along with a variety of music based on space, such as Star Trek, Apollo 13, and the planets.

The evening caps off with a fireworks show.

The event is presented by Watertown Noon Rotary in cooperation with the city of Watertown, Operation Yellow Ribbon, and the Northern New York Community Foundation.

